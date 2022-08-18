IND vs ZIM, 1st ODI Toss Report: India Opt to Bowl; Deepak Chahar Returns After Injury Layoff

After defeating England and West Indies at their home, Team India arrived in Zimbabwe to continue their winning streak. The Men in Blue take on the hosts in the first ODI of the series on Thursday in Harare. India is touring Zimbabwe after a hiatus of six years. Back in 2016, when India toured Zimbabwe, KL Rahul made his white-ball debut and now, he is back as the Indian captain. He will have the backing of Shikhar Dhawan who has been named as the vice-captain for the series.

Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Harare sports park. Skipper Rahul confirmed that pace bowler Deepak Chahar is also making a comeback with this game.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Cricket Score

“We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, it’s an early start, so could have a bit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour. A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chance to challenge yourself and your skills. Looking forward to a good show. He (Deepak Chahar) was unfortunate to miss out for a long time, excited for a few coming back after injuries,” said India captain KL Rahul after winning the toss.

Zimbabwe captain, wicketkeeper-batter Regis Chakabva, said the hosts would also have bowled first if they had won the toss.

“We would have bowled first as well, but this looks like a good wicket and will stay true for the rest of the day. It’s something we’ve spoken about (about top-order collapses), looking to sort it out. We’ve got Ngarva and Marumani coming in,” said Zimbabwe skipper Chakabva.

Here are the playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here