IND vs ZIM 2022: Player of The Match Sanju Samson 'Enjoying' His Keeping

Sanju Samson has often copped criticism for throwing away his wicket after getting starts. Saturday was another occasion when he did get the start and this time, he made sure to make it count.

India were chasing a small target of 162 against a weak opponent but unlike the series opener where the tourists sauntered to a 10-wicket win, this needed a bit of work. KL Rahul was out quickly as was Ishan Kishan while Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill got the starts, each was dismissed for 33.

2nd ODI: Samson, Thakur Shine as India Beat Zimbabwe

It fell down to Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda to take India to the target. And Samson didn’t disappoint following on his superb performance behind the stumps earlier in the match by hitting an unbeaten 43 to help India overhaul the target in just 25.4 Overs.

Samson took three catches behind the stumps including a one-handed stunner after India opted to bowl first in the 2nd ODI. He was quite impressive throughout the Zimbabwe innings barring one moment when he fumbled and missed a stumping off the bowling of Axar Patel.

“I took three catches but I missed a stumping too; as keepers we’re used to listening to things we didn’t do well,” a candid Samson said during the post-match presentation.

The 27-year-old was given the player-of-the-match award for his all-round show. He struck three fours and four sixes during his innings.

“How much ever time you spend in the middle feels good. I really enjoyed (my) keeping and contributing to the win,” Samson said of his display.

He was also quick to praise India fast bowlers who once again troubled Zimbabwe batters. “In this match the fast bowlers picked the length much quicker and I really enjoyed keeping,” Samson said.

With the five-wicket win, India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series and will be going for a clean sweep when the two teams square off for the third and last time on Monday.

