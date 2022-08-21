IND vs ZIM 2022: Shardul Thakur Reveals The Secret Behind His Ability to Provide Breakthroughs

Shardul Thakur continues to solidify his reputation as someone who provides breakthroughs whenever he’s introduced into the attack. Saturday was another such occasion when the right-arm pacer weaved his magic with a double-wicket over to dent Zimbabwe innings early on in the 2nd ODI, played at the Harare Sports Club.

Shardul’s twin blows came right after Mohammed Siraj broke the opening partnership in the ninth over after Zimbabwe had made a watchful start, hoping to blunt the new ball.

Shardul went on to finish with 3/38 from seven overs five other bowlers took a wicket each as Zimbabwe folded for 161. India chased down the target in just 25.4 overs to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

BCCI later shared a video of Siraj asking Shardul the secret behind his ability to provide breakthroughs.

From the secret behind wicket-taking ability to letting the ball rip 😎 👌 On the mic with @imShard & @mdsirajofficial after #TeamIndia's victory in the 2⃣nd ODI against Zimbabwe. 👍 👍 – By @ameyatilak Full interview 🎥 👇 #ZIMvIND

“Hamesha aap aate hain to breakthrough dilaate hai. Yeh kya raaz hai? (Whenever you come to bowl, you provide a breakthrough. What’s the secret?)” Siraj asked.

A smiling Shardul replied, “Koshish to hamesha wicket nikaalne ki rehti hai. Bhagwaan ka bhi thoda rehem hai ke wickets mil rahe (My aim is to always take a wicket. And then God has been kind that I keep taking wickets).”

While Siraj has played in both the games, Shardul was benched from the series opener.

When asked how he planned his lengths, Shardul replied, “I saw your (Siraj’s) lengths before I came in to bowl. I found the right length which would trouble the batters here. My plan was simple.”

With series already in the bag, India will now be aiming for a clean sweep when they take the field for the third and final time against Zimbabwe on Monday.

It’s quite possible that the tourists might chances to those who haven’t played in either of the first two games meaning the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Shahabaz Ahmed could make the cut in the playing XI.

