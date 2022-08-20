IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: Zimbabwe Batters Disappoint Again as Shardul Thakur Takes Three to Bundle Them Out For 161

Team India bowlers once again attacked in a pack to bundle out Zimbabwe for just 161 in 38.1 overs in the second ODI match at Harare Sports Club, Harare. It was another flop show from the Zimbabwean top-order who failed to put up a fight against Indian pacers in the initial overs. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets dent the hosts’ batting line-up at regular intervals.

All-rounders Sean Williams and Ryan Burl fought hard for their team to help them cross the 150-run mark. Williams was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe with a 42-run knock in as many balls. While Burly remained unbeaten on 39 but he didn’t get much support from the tailenders as the hosts failed to reach 175 and were bundled out for 161.

Earlier, India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first again, while many expected the visitors to bat first to give some more game time to the batters, especially the skipper himself who didn’t get a chance to bat in the series opener. Shardul Thakur replaced pacer Deepak Chahar in the Indian playing XI.

Making two changes, Zimbabwe included Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga in their XI, in place of Tadiwanashe Marumani and Richard Ngarava respectively.

Mohammed Siraj was once again quite impressive with the new ball as he dismissed Takudzwanashe early on 7. The premier pacer led the pace attack with an economical figure of 1/16 in 8 overs. He hit the right areas throughout the match which put pressure on the batters and other Indian bowlers took advantage of it.

Prasidh Krishna also troubled the Zimbabwean batters with his disciplined line and length as he also got the wicket of Wesley Madhevere.



Meanwhile, it was Thakur, who didn’t allow the hosts to settle down as he dismissed Innocent Kaia (16), skipper Regis Chakabva (2) and Luke Jongwe (6).

In-form Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza once again failed to score big against India and was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav on 16. Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda also shared a wicket each as a couple of Zimbabwean batters were run out due to terrible communication between them.

Brief Scores:

Zimbabwe: 161 all out in 38.1 overs (Sean Williams 42, Ryan Burl 39 not out; Shardul Thakur 3/38).

