IND vs ZIM: 'Body And Mind Weren't Working Together in First Few Overs' - Deepak Chahar On His Comeback

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar produced a sensational spell on his comeback in the first ODI match against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. Chahar dismantled the hosts’ top-order as he was too good for them in the initial overs with his swinging deliveries.

Making a comeback to international cricket after a good six months, it didn’t take long for Chahar to find his rhythm on a Harare Sports Club track that offered steep bounce. The balmy morning conditions aided quality swing bowling.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Match Highlights

The 30-year-old pacer admitted that he was a bit nervous playing his first game for India after almost six and a half months.

“The landing area was a little hard and my nails were not going in and were slippy. When you are playing an international game after six and a half months, you are always nervous,” Chahar said in the post-match presentation.

Chahar sustained a hamstring injury during West Indies T20I earlier this year and missed competitive cricket for almost six months. He looked great with the ball on his comeback as he said the practice games before the series helped him find the rhythm.

“Before coming here I played four-five practice games. But playing for the country you wanted to do well,” he added.

None of the Zimbabwe batters looked comfortable during those opening overs as Chahar got a lot of deliveries to dart back late while some straightened after pitching.

The 30-year-old looked in a good rhythm on his comeback to make a good case for himself for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

However, the swinging pacer further said that his body and mind weren’t working in sync in the first two overs but eventually, it worked with time.

“The body and mind weren’t working together in the first few overs, but it got better after that,” Chahar said.



Chahar said that he is body is completely fine and it was just the spikes which didn’t settle on the surface while he was attempting the bouncer.

“That ball I wanted to bowl a bouncer and the spikes didn’t go through and I slipped. I’m fine and the body is fine as well,” the pacer concluded.

Chahar is picked as the standby player for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 where India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here