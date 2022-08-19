Ind vs Zim: 'Dhoni Would Advice Kuldeep On What to Bowl', Says Former Cricketer After Spinner Returns Wicketless

Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan stated that Kuldeep Yadav was trying to “protect himself” as he bowled a “tidy spell” during the first ODI against Zimbabwe. He further added that it would be harsh to blame Yadav as he didn’t receive many opportunities in the past.

While talking about Yadav in ‘School of Cricket’ on Sony SIX, Sivaramakrishnan said, “He was making a comeback, he wanted to protect himself. He wanted to play all three matches. So he just bowled a tidy spell. But I just hope he sticks to one line, whether he bowls a googly or leg breaks. Get the batsman by surprise.”

Yadav got an opportunity in the Playing XI against Zimbabwe and bowled decently in the first ODI. Although he returned wicketless but the left-arm spinner bowled a tidy spell, conceding only 36 runs in ten overs.

The former India player also highlighted that how much a wicketkeeper matters for a bowler. He touched upon how Yadav’s bowling was different with MS Dhoni as a wicketkeeper.

He said, “Dhoni was brilliant. A keeper would make a lot of difference. If the batsman was playing on the backfoot, a wicketkeeper would ask the bowler to bowl a lot fuller. Kuldeep was slower through his air, and the batsman was playing on the backfoot, so he has got to make the batsman drive. Because the ball is coming slowly, it won’t be easy to drive.”

“Wicketkeeper would be an ideal person to tell that. He should also be able to read the batsman. He can advice the bowler accordingly. Dhoni was not only a good reader of the game, he was also a good reader of the batsman. He would advice Kuldeep and Chahal on what to bowl,” added Sivaramakrishnan.

India registered a splendid 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the series in Harare. Chasing 190 runs to win, Shubman Gill (82*) and Shikhar Dhawan (81*) remained unbeaten as India reached the target with 19.1 overs in hand.

Deepak Chahar returned to the Indian squad and impressed everyone as he took opening three wickets and also picked the player of the match award. KL Rahul, the stand-in captain for the series made a comeback to the side after nearly six months, as he led the side to win.

India will now take on Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the series on Saturday (August 20).

