IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction For 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, India vs Zimbabwe 2022, August 22, Harare Sports Club, 12:45 PM IST Monday

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s 3rd ODI between India and Zimbabwe: As anticipated, a second-string Indian team, led by the returning KL Rahul has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. India didn’t drop a sweat in the series opener when they overhauled the target of 190 without losing a single wicket. India were set a lower target in the second match – 162 – to win but Zimbabwe showed some fight taking five wickets before the tourists again overhauled the target with relative ease.

The fact that India lost wicket quickly was in part down to their strategy to be aggressive with the bat which saw them completing the win in just 25.4 overs.

It was India’s record-extending 13th win in a row against Zimbabwe – their longest winning streak against an opponent in the format. And they will be hoping to stretch it to 14 on Monday when the final match will be played.

Ahead of the third ODI, here’s all you need to know:-

IND vs ZIM TV Telecast

The 3rd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

IND vs ZIM Live Streaming

The 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLIV App and their website.

IND vs ZIM Match Details

The third and final match will also be played at the Harare Sports Club. It will be held on Monday, August 22.

IND vs ZIM Toss And Start Timing

The toss will be held at 12:15 pm IST with the first ball to be bowled at 12:45 pm IST.

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Regis Chakabva

Batters: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur, Sikandar Raza, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Luke Jongwe, Avesh Khan

India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan/Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill/Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel/Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammad Siraj/Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain & wk), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi

