IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI, T20 World Cup 2022, November 6, Melbourne Cricket Ground, 1:30 PM IST

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe: India will aim to win their final Super 12 fixture against Zimbabwe on Sunday and secure a berth in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. The T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rain is expected to play spoilsport on Sunday in Melbourne but it should not be a point of concern for the Rohit Sharma-led side. India will still qualify for the semifinals even if their clash against Zimbabwe gets washed out due to rain.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

New Zealand have already qualified for the last-four stage from Group 1 but the scenario in Group 2 is a bit more thrilling. After securing three wins from four matches, Team India currently claim the top spot in Group 2. South Africa, on the other hand, are placed in the second position with five points to their name. South Africa and India will both advance to the next round if they manage to win their final Super 12 fixture.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are placed in fifth position in Group 2 with just three points to their name.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs ZIM Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs Zimbabwe match.

IND vs ZIM Live Streaming

The match between India and Zimbabwe will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs ZIM Match Details

The IND vs ZIM match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 6, at 1:30 pm IST.

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Wessly Madhevere

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

India vs Zimbabwe Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here