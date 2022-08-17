IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs Zimbabwe Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday’s first ODI match, August 18, Harare Sports Club, 12:45 pm IST

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s first ODI match between India and Zimbabwe: A young Indian team under the leadership of KL Rahul will be hoping to showcase a spirited show against Zimbabwe in the ODI series ahead of the T20 World Cup. The opening ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Thursday at the Harare Sports Club.

KL Rahul is set to make a comeback to the international cricket as he will take part in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Rahul will also lead Team India in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Apart from Rahul, Indian all-rounder Deepak Chahar is also set to return to the international cricket after a hiatus of seven months. Chahar’s last international match had taken place back in February. Indian bowling will depend a lot on Chahar’s performance and the 30-year-old will be eager to produce a good show to secure his spot in the T20 World Cup.

After the completion of the ODI series, India will have to shift their focus to Asia Cup. In their Asia Cup match, India will take on eternal rivals Pakistan.

Ahead of the first ODI match between India and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs ZIM Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs Zimbabwe first ODI match.

IND vs ZIM Live Streaming

The first ODI match between India and Zimbabwe is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

IND vs ZIM Match Details

The IND vs ZIM first ODI match will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, August 18, at 12:45 pm IST.

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava

India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain and wicketkeeper), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

