IND vs ZIM: 'Just Kept Believing I Can do it no Matter if it is White Ball or Red Ball' - Mohammed Siraj

Pacer Mohammed Siraj has impressed many in his recent ODI outings as he talked about his bowling approach after the second match against Zimbabwe on Saturday. Siraj led the bowling attack with his disciplined line and length and returned with an economical figure of 1/16 in 8 overs at Harare Cricket Club. He hit the right areas throughout the match which put pressure on the batters and other Indian bowlers took advantage of it.

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad was rewarded for his consistency as opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano got an edge in the ninth over for Sanju Samson to pull off a one-handed stunner.

Siraj said that his plan is to hit an area at a consistent level without thinking much about taking a wicket which has worked well for him.

“In West Indies and England also I bowled well, my rhythm was good in the first match as well, so my plan was to hit an area consistently without worrying whether I will get wickets or not,” Siraj, who took one wicket for 16 runs in eight overs, said in the post-match press conference.

Asked if he had made any changes for white-ball cricket, Siraj said: “I just kept belief on myself, because ups and downs are part of everyone’s life, so I just kept believing that I can do it no matter if it is a white ball or red ball.

“So just wanted to keep hitting the right areas and bowl dot balls to build up pressure on the opposition. Starting with the new ball, I went for wickets a few times but as you know white ball doesn’t swing much, so I was planning to consistently hit one area and bowl maiden overs.”

Siraj has been phenomenal with the ball this year and has claimed 13 wickets in 9 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.43.

Chasing 162 to win, India were 97 for 4 at the end of the 14th over before Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 43 off 39 balls took the visitors home with 24.2 overs left.

Asked if there was any worrying signs in the team, Siraj said: “Because the total was 160 or something. We were 100 for 4 but there was no panic in the dressing room because we needed just 40 runs after Ishan Kishan’s wicket.”



The premier pacer further said that VVS Laxman, who is travelling with the Indian team as head coach on the ongoing tour, understand his skills well and boosts his confidence.

“Laxman sir was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (in IPL) when I was selected for the first time. He understands my skills and gives me a lot of confidence and it feels good when a coach is around,” Siraj said.

