CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs ZIM: KL Rahul Cleared to Play by BCCI Medical Team; Set to Lead India in Zimbabwe
1-MIN READ

IND vs ZIM: KL Rahul Cleared to Play by BCCI Medical Team; Set to Lead India in Zimbabwe

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2022, 21:30 IST

New Delhi, India

KL Rahul

KL Rahul

KL Rahul will captain India in the ODIs against Zimbabwe after he was cleared to play by the BCCI medical team

KL Rahul has been cleared by the BCCI medical team to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy.

The last time KL Rahul played a competitive match was back on May 25 earlier this year, in the Indian Premier League eliminator. The 29-year-old had been named captain for the South Africa series but had to pull out due to an injury. A sports hernia operation followed in Germany and just when it looked like he would recover in time for the West Indies series, he contracted Covid-19. Incidentally,Rahul also missed India’s tour of England and Ireland.

Since his recovery was taking time, he was not initially selected for the Zimbabwe tour and given time to get fully fit before the all-important Asia Cup.

Since he is an all-format first-choice deputy to regular skipper Rohit Sharma, his availability meant that Dhawan was relegated to vice-captaincy for the series.

ALSO READ | Regis Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe for ODIs against India

Rahul’s addition took the squad strength to 16 as the selectors didn’t replace any player. But Rahul’s presence means that there is virtually no chance for Ruturaj Gaikwad to get a game in this series.

There will be no Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami for this series as they had all been rested.

Bumrah, however, is nursing a back injury and is already ruled out of the Asia Cup in the UAE, starting August 27.

From this squad, Rahul, Deepak Hooda are the only two players in the main squad.

India tour of Zimbabwe, 2022
Sr. No.DayDateMatchVenue
1ThursdayAugust 18th1st ODIHarare Sports Club
2SaturdayAugust 20th2nd ODIHarare Sports Club
3MondayAugust 22th3rd ODIHarare Sports Club


India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

About the Author

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 11, 2022, 21:12 IST
last updated:August 11, 2022, 21:30 IST