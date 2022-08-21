'He Gives a Lot of Freedom to Bowlers, Team Atmosphere is Very Good': Siraj Praises Captain KL Rahul

Pacer Mohammed Siraj said that the atmosphere in Team India is extremely good under the leadership of stand-in captain KL Rahul in the ongoing Zimbabwe tour. Siraj has impressed many with his disciplined bowling in the ODIs versus Zimbabwe as he has led the pace attack quite well in the absence of senior pacers.

The 28-year-old has picked just two wickets in the series so far but his economic bowling has been the highlight which has helped other bowlers to take the advantage of it.

Siraj looked extremely comfortable in the current Team India atmosphere as he said that Rahul gives freedom to his bowlers on the field.

“First of all, thank you so much, we have won the series. The atmosphere is extremely good. KL bhai (Rahul) gives a lot of freedom to the bowlers, so the atmosphere is very good,” Siraj said during a post-match interview on Sony Sports

Siraj has become a mainstay in the Indian Test set up and now with his consistent performance with white-ball has made a strong case for him for the 2023 ODI World Cup. He has been phenomenal with the ball this year and has claimed 13 wickets in 9 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.43.

Talking about his bowling, Siraj said that he has worked on his seam which has helped them gain confidence.

“I am enjoying my bowling a lot because I had the outswing from earlier but I was not too confident about it. Now I have worked more on the seam and I have got the confidence as well, and you must have been seeing that it is releasing nicely from my hand. I was bowling with that rhythm only,” he added.

The 28-year-old further said that he tries to keep a simple plan and try to execute it by not trying anything else.

“I need to work even more on that. The way the ball was moving from the pitch, I was thinking that I can try something else. But when I was at the top of my run-up, I was thinking that I need to keep a simple plan and not try anything else. I would have felt good even if I had not got a wicket because of the way I was bowling,” he added.

Siraj said that he is working hard on keeping the seam upright which will help him create more difficulties for opposition batters.

“I am just focussing on keeping the seam upright because earlier I was working more on the wobble seam. After that, I felt that if I work on the seam, if I have both of them, the batters will have difficulties. So I am now working on the seam,” he added.

