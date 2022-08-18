India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: KL Rahul Back in Action as India Eye Another Overseas Series Win

Read more

is back in Indian colour after a long gap. He is going to lead the team for the 2time in his career and will look to better the start he got to his captaincy back in January in South Africa.

Under the watchful eyes of VVS Laxman, the coach for this short tour, the team has trained well, and all the players have looked in great shape. However, the curiosity continues around India’s playing XI. All the batters in the squad have played the opener’s role at some point in their respective careers. Hence, the process of picking 11 years won’t be easy at all.

Zimbabwe stand on the other side of the ring, waiting confidently for the men in blue. The hosts have recently defeated Bangladesh in T20Is and ODIs with an identical score line of 2-1. In fact, they have won at least one game in all the previous series played against Asian nations, earlier this year. It’s a true fact that Zimbabwe cannot be taken lightly as they are ready to throw a tough challenge to the Men in Blue.

Before it begins, let’s have a look at everything you need to know about the face-off:

What date first ODI match between India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be played?

The first ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will take place on August 18, Thursday.

Where will the first ODI match India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The first ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the first ODI match India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The first ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) first ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe first ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) first ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe first ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

