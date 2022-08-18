India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: KL Rahul Back in Action as India Eye Another Overseas Series Win

Live now
India vs Zimbabwe 2022, 1st ODI Live Score: With an aim to register a third overseas series win in a row, KL Rahul’s Team India will square off against Zimbabwe in the first ODI on Thursday in Harare. The visitors come with a young squad as the seniors have been rested to get refreshed before the Asia Cup. This means a lot of youngsters will be in action. Also, all eyes will be on the stand-in skipper, Rahul, who Read More
Sikandar Raza has been in a fantastic nick. He has scored two fifties and two hundreds in 9 ODI innings this year. In the recently-concluded series against Bangladesh, he was the leading run-getter (252 runs) and as well as the leading wicket-taker (5 wickets).
Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, and Innocent Kaia – these three names are the backbone of this Zimbabwe. They are destructive batters and can change the course of the game at any moment. In addition, Raza can bowl as well and if he gets a couple of wickets too, it could be difficult for India.
Will Rahul Tripathi get his debut cap? Well, that’s a question many Indian fans want to be answered. He has been one of the prolific batters in the IPL but it won’t be easy for him to squeeze into India’s star-studded batting line-up. If he makes his debut, he might come out to bat at no. 3.
With Rahul and Dhawan on board, it’s a no-brainer who would open the innings. But what about positions 3, 4, & 5?
Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda – there are 5 names in the fray and places to grab are not more than 3. Tough call it is, isn’t it?
The ODI series will also mark the return of Deepak Chahar. He was last seen in action in February in the T20Is against the West Indies where he picked a quadriceps tear. After bagging a hefty deal in the IPL 2022 players’ auction, he was ruled out of the entire season and hasn’t played professional cricket since then.
Regis Chakabva(w/c), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, John Masara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tanaka Chivanga
Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI in Harare. Someone might think that it would be a win-win for India as it’s just Zimbabwe. But before even thinking that they must know that this Zimbabwe team defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in ODIs and T20Is some days ago. They are confident and eagerly waiting for India as the Men in Blue arrive here after 6 years.
Under the watchful eyes of VVS Laxman, the coach for this short tour, the team has trained well, and all the players have looked in great shape. However, the curiosity continues around India’s playing XI. All the batters in the squad have played the opener’s role at some point in their respective careers. Hence, the process of picking 11 years won’t be easy at all.
Zimbabwe stand on the other side of the ring, waiting confidently for the men in blue. The hosts have recently defeated Bangladesh in T20Is and ODIs with an identical score line of 2-1. In fact, they have won at least one game in all the previous series played against Asian nations, earlier this year. It’s a true fact that Zimbabwe cannot be taken lightly as they are ready to throw a tough challenge to the Men in Blue.
Before it begins, let’s have a look at everything you need to know about the face-off:
What date first ODI match between India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be played?
The first ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will take place on August 18, Thursday.
Where will the first ODI match India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?
The first ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club.
What time will the first ODI match India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?
The first ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 12:45 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) first ODI match?
India vs Zimbabwe first ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) first ODI match?
India vs Zimbabwe first ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
