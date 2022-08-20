IND vs ZIM, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Kaitano And Kaia Begin Zimbabwe Innings After India Opt to Bowl First

Read more

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Preview

After hammering Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the series opener, KL Rahul & Co will eye to clinch the series when they lock horns with the hosts in the 2nd ODI on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club. The previous encounter witnessed a phenomenal comeback of speedster Deepak Chahar who returned figures of 3 for 27 in 7 overs to bag the Player of the Match award. He opened the gateway of wickets by removing the opening duo of Innocent Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani, followed by Wessley Madhevere. Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel also picked 3 wickets apiece, helping India bowl out the hosts for a paltry 189.

In reply, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill forged a strong 192-run opening stand to take the visitors home with 119 balls to spare.

India will enter the contest in confidence, but Zimbabwe have developed the habit of making stunning comebacks, especially against Asian countries. They have recently defeated Bangladesh in 3 T20Is and as many ODIs and that factor cannot be overlooked.

As India and Zimbabwe square off against each other in Harare, here are some important details about the 2nd T20I

What date second ODI match between India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be played?

The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will take place on August 20, Sunday.

Where will the second ODI match between India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the second ODI match between India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) second ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe second ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) second ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe second ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

