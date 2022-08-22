India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul Begin IND's Innings

Just want to challenge ourselves. I’ve been short of playing time so I’m eager to get some runs and spend time in the middle.
Much much better over from Richard Ngarava. He erred twice in his lengths during the first over but this time, he has mixed them well. Just two singles in it. India 16/0 in 3 Overs.
Victor Nyauchi joins from the other end. And India captain KL Rahul got off the mark with a single off the first delivery. Nyauchi’s fourth delivery was on the legs and Shikhar Dhawan flicked it away to square leg boundary for his third four. Six runs from it. India 14/0 in 2 Overs.
Shikhar Dhawan is up and running. Richard Ngarva’s second delivery is short and wide – Dhawan latches onto it with a cut over backward point to open his and India’s account with a four. Ngarava then does well to change his line and length. However, his fifth delivery is too full and Dhawan drives it through covers for four more. 8 runs from the first over. India 8/0 in 1 Over.
KL Rahul walks out with Shikhar Dhawan to the middle. Richard Ngarava has the new ball and will open the attack. Here we go.
Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava
Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan
So a couple of changes for India: Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have been benched. Deepak Chahar, who was rested for the second ODI, is back and Avesh Khan gets his first game of the series today.
Zimbabwe have made a couple of changes as well. Richard Ngarava comes in for Tanaka Chivanga while Tony Munyonga replaces Wesley Medhevere.
KL Rahul calls it correctly for the third time in a row. And he decides India will bat first today.
14 matches in a row. That’s India’s winning streak against Zimbabwe in ODI cricket. And it’s been nearly nine years since India lost an ODI in Zimbabwe. Today presents India to make it 15. For Zimbabwe, a last chance to end the series with a consolation win. India haven’t lost a bilateral ODI series against Zimbabwe since 1997.
Zimbabwe: 161 all out in 38.1 overs (Sean Williams 42; Ryan Burl 39 not out; Shardul Thakur 3-38, Deepak Hooda 1-6)
India: 167-5 in 25.4 overs (Sanju Samson 43 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 33; Luke Jongwe 2-33, Sikandar Raza 1-16)
India win by five wickets
Match Preview
The ODI series is already in India’s pocket, but the visitors will go for a clean sweep when they take on Zimbabwe in the third and the final ODI on Monday in Harare. After winning the opener by a huge margin of 10 wickets, the Men in Blue clinched the second by 5 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.
Captain KL Rahul managed to wipe off the disappointment of the South Africa tour which was his first experience as India’s ODI captain. But the Men in Blue couldn’t win the series. A victory in Zimbabwe is indeed sweet but a clean sweep on Monday will add more taste to it.
In the absence of the front-line bowlers, this attack has performed extremely well and showed what it is capable of, and the quality of opposition is no reason to undermine the efforts of committed people like Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, and Axar Patel.
However, some fine-tuning is needed on the batting front and the think tank must have taken note of it after the 2nd ODI which India won by 5 wickets. India will look to continue their winning momentum and seal their third consecutive ODI series victory after England and West Indies.
Before India take on Zimbabwe in the third and the final game of the series, here is all you need to know about the match:
What date 3rd ODI match between India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be played?
The 3rd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will take place on August 22, Monday.
Where will the 3rd ODI match between India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?
The 3rd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club.
What time will the 3rd ODI match between India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?
The 3rd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 12:45 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) 3rd ODI match?
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) 3rd ODI match?
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
