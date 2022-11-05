IND vs ZIM Melbourne Weather Forecast T20 World Cup: Pitch Report For India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Match at MCG

India and Zimbabwe will face off in a high-stakes match of the T20 World Cup on November 6. India are in a tricky situation as far as the race to the semi-finals is concerned. Rohit Sharma and Co will have to win against Zimbabwe in order to seal their place in the next round. If they lose, India will have to rely on other results going their way. While few will bet against this strong Indian side, Zimbabwe are no pushovers.

Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan in their Super 12 encounter. Moreover, Zimbabwe players will look to play spirited cricket and end their World Cup campaign on a winning note. They have nothing to lose, so India should not take them for granted. The match will be nothing short of a sporting spectacle as Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is a sell-out on Sunday.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe, here is all you need to know:

IND vs ZIM Weather Report

The match will begin at 7 pm (local time). According to weather reports, there is a very low possibility of rain interrupting the match. While a couple of showers are predicted in the morning, there should be no precipitation in the evening. However, it will be very humid as reports put the humidity levels over 70% in the evening.

IND vs ZIM Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is known to offer something to both bowlers and batters. The last time India played at MCG, they registered a memorable victory against Pakistan. That match featured an intriguing tussle between Indian batters and Pakistani bowlers. Expect nothing less on Sunday as well. Moreover, bowlers might get some additional help due to overcast conditions.



IND vs ZIM Possible Playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe

