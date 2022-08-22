IND vs ZIM: 'Not Seen Shubman Gill Over-confident' - KL Rahul Calls Young Batter Pleasing to Eye

Team India captain KL Rahul heaped huge praise on talented Shubman Gill for his sensational 130-run knock in the third ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. Gill was named Player of the Match and Series for his consistent show with the bat. He scored 245 runs in three matches at an astonishing average of 122.50.

Rahul said that the 22-year-old has been performing well for a long time now and has been pleasing to the eye with the way he bats.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Match Highlights

“He has batted well throughout the series and did well in West Indies and the IPL. Not seen him over-confident. Pleasing to the eye when he bats and good to see him use his form and score runs and good to see his composure and to show the temperament despite not having played a lot of internationals,” Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

The Indian skipper was also pleased with the result as feels that the players utilised the time well and said the hosts were very professional with their performance.

“Feels good, we came here with a good ideas. We wanted to be out in the middle and use this time. They have been very professional, very happy with the result,” he added.

The 30-year-old said that Zimbabwe batters tested the Indian bowlers on Monday and they responded well by holding their nerves.

“They took the game deep, we would have liked to finish the game earlier. The bowers were tested and they held their nerves,” Rahul said.

Rahul returned from injury after almost two and a half months and the Zimbabwe tour was crucial for him to get some match practice ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup.



The 30-year-old was pleased after getting game time both in the field and the bat and admitted he is tired after feilding for about 120 overs.

“Fielded about 120 overs, got some time out in the middle with the bat. I am tired coming back after a couple of months. But this is what we all want to do, playing for India,” the stand-in skipper said.

