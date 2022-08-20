IND vs ZIM: 'Playing This Series Important For Me to Take Some Runs And Confidence Away' - KL Rahul

Team India skipper KL Rahul said there were no signs of nervousness in the dressing room India lost early wickets at the start of the 162-run chase against Zimbabwe in the second ODI. The Men in Blue embraced the fearless batting approach in the chase as result they lost five wickets but won the match in just 25.4 overs. India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series as bowlers once again produced a collective effort to set up the victory for their team.

Skipper Rahul admitted that the ongoing series is crucial for him to get some game time and score some runs ahead of Asia Cup. However, he failed to score big on Saturday and was dismissed on just 1 as he said he will look to hit big in the third ODI.

“Not really, we do bat deep (On whether he was nervous during the chase). Good for some of the guys to get time in the middle. I do need some time in the middle, obviously playing this series was important for me to take some runs and confidence away, unfortunately, didn’t work out today,” Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

After a disappointing show in the first ODI, the Zimbabwean bowlers bounced back on Saturday as they hit the right areas with the new ball to take some early wickets. India were four down for 97 as the batters tried to play big shots but kept losing wickets at regular interval.

Rahul was impressed with the hosts’ bowlers and said they came hard at the Indian batters while defending a moderate target.

“They do have some quality bowlers, I saw that in the previous series against Bangladesh as well. The bowlers came strong at us, a good challenge for us,” he added.



The 30-year-old said that India will look to complete the whitewash in the third ODI and thanked fans as they came in huge numbers to support the visitors on Saturday in Harare.

“We here to play good cricket and win, every opportunity is an honour so we want to do out there next time also to enjoy ourselves and put a good performance. Wherever we travel, we get good support from Indian fans, very thankful to their support,” he added.

