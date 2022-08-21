IND vs ZIM Probable Playing 11s, 3rd ODI: Complete Squads For India vs Zimbabwe

India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. The Men in Blue would look to finish off the series with a clean sweep on Monday (August 22) at the Harare Sports Club.

India have sealed the series with dominance as they bowled first and bundled out the hosts at very average scores of 189 and 161 in the two matches respectively. In the second ODI, there were a lot of expectations from KL Rahul as he was seen on the pitch after more than six months. However,the stand-in skipper failed to leave a mark as he was dismissed after scoring just 1 run off five balls.

Moving to the third ODI, India would look to give chances to some benched players. In the second ODI, Shardul Thakur had replaced Deepak Chahar and the former returned with three wickets. Similarly, in the third ODI some other players might get a chance to prove their calibre and skills.

From the series so far, the most impressive ones have been Shubman Gill and Axar Patel with their consistent performances and match-winning abilities. In just a week’s time, Asia cup is about to begin and therefore third ODI would be significant match for KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan to polish their skills as they will join the Indian squad.

India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad / Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel / Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, 10 Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi,Tanaka Chivanga.

India vs Zimbabwe squads:

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Tanaka Chivanga, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.

