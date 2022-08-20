IND vs ZIM: Ruturaj Gaikwad And Rahul Tripathi Have Been Waiting in The Wings For a While - Robin Uthappa

Veteran batter Robin Uthappa feels that India should make changes to their XI in the third ODI against Zimbabwe. The Men in Blue took an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series with a clinical 5-wicket win on Saturday in second ODI at Harare Sports Club. The visitors made only one change to their XI in the second ODI as Deepak Chahar sat out to make place for Shardul Thakur.

Uthappa feels that India might rest Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj for the third ODI to make way for Avesh Khan and Chahar.

“Definitely, I think Chahar will come back into the frame, I think Avesh Khan will get a game and Prasidh might get a break. Maybe Siraj could also get a break, Shardul would play, I think. They have anyway decided to rotate the fast bowlers so that everyone remains fresh,” Uthappa was quoted as saying to Sony Sports Network.

The Indian bowlers have performed well in the first two matches as they hunt in the pack to bundle out Zimbabwe in both ODIs.

The veteran batter feels that it would be unfair for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi if they travelled back to India without having any game.

“As far as batting is concerned, I don’t know if they will make too many changes. Shahbaz may get a game, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi have been waiting in the wings for a while. It will be unfair if they don’t get a game and it will also be unfair to the youngsters who are playing right now, for example, Shubman Gill, who is in such great form,” he stated.



He further emphasized that making changes to the batting line-up might be a bit tricky for team management.

“Ishan Kishan has got one innings to bat, so if he gets replaced and somebody else comes in instead of them, they would feel undone as well, because when the senior pros do come back into the side, they are going to miss out anyway. So, it’s a hard one to pick, to be very honest,” Uthappa added.

