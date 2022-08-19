IND vs ZIM: 'Shubman Gill Reminds me of Players Like Mark Waugh And Damien Martyn' - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt heaped huge praise on talented young India batter Shubman Gill and said he is one of the few players who still play conventional cricket shots and didn’t rely on power-hitting. Gill has been going through a purple patch with the bat as he was named Player of the Series after three-match ODI series against West Indies and he carried forward his form in the ongoing series against Zimbabwe. The 22-year-old remained unbeaten on 82 in the first ODI against Zimbabwe as India won the match by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Gill’s 72-ball stay was laced with 10 fours and a six as he played the role of aggressor in the unbeaten 192-run stand partnership with veteran Shikhar Dhawan.

Butt heaped hailed Gill’s batting attributes and said he is a brilliant timer of the ball.

“These days, people often talk about power-hitting. Power-hitters dominate the conversations among players as well as those in higher positions. In such a time, a player like Shubman Gill comes in who is a brilliant timer of the ball, who plays conventional cricket shots. Babar is one of them, and I think there are 4-5 players remaining in the world who play like that. Rest all are switching towards power-hitting,” said Butt on his official YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan captain further said that the young India batter reminds him of legendary Australia batters like Mark Vaugh and Damien Martyn. Butt further predicted that Gill will become a big player in future.

“Shubman Gill reminds me of players like Mark Waugh and Damien Martyn. They were touch players. It doesn’t feel like he smashes the ball too hard. He simply caresses it. He plays beautiful cricket. I love to watch him bat. When I saw him bat for the first time in Test cricket, I had said straightaway that he is going to be a big player,” the former Pakistan captain said further.



The 22-year-old has so far played 7 ODIs and scored 336 runs at a sublime average of 67.2, while he is yet to make his T20I debut.

