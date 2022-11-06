IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup: Twitter Hails Suryakumar Yadav Blitzkrieg Against Zimbabwe

India’s final match of the group stages pitted the Men in Blue against Zimbabwe on Sunday, ahead of the all-important knockout phase of the ICC T20I World Cup in Australia.

ALSO READ|IND vs ZIM Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul Power India to 186/5

India, batting first, put up a solid performance to register 186 runs, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s blinder of an innings and KL Rahul’s second consecutive fifty of the tournament.

The internet raved about the No.1 batsman in the T20 rankings as he dismantled the Zimbabwean bowlers en route to his 61-run knock-off in just 25 deliveries.

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag hailed Yadav in his post as he tweeted “Sky is special. SKY is limitless… Brilliant stuff. Always a treat to watch.”

Sky is special.

SKY is limitless…

Brilliant stuff. Always a treat to watch.#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/EsZ7vG4gcG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 6, 2022

Pundit and celebrated cricket expert Harsha Bogle tweeted “You can scarcely believe that kind of finish. Keep the highlights. And watch them again and again. Very few in T20 cricket have batted like Sky is batting now“.

You can scarcely believe that kind of finish. Keep the highlights. And watch them again and again. Very few in T20 cricket have batted like Sky is batting now — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 6, 2022

Former cricketer Ian Bishop said “Suryakumar is a beast of a batter. Hard to believe he only debuted in 2021. What a player.”

Suryakumar is a beast of a batter. Hard to believe he only debuted in 2021. What a player. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 6, 2022

Commentator Aakash Chopra recorded a message that read “Surya is UNBELIEVABLE “.

Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted “I am a SURYA KUMAR YADAV ka fan #INDvsZIM @T20WorldCup @surya_14kumar loving your work .. Keep shining SURYA”.

I am a SURYA KUMAR YADAV ka fan #INDvsZIM @T20WorldCup @surya_14kumar loving your work .. Keep shining SURYA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 6, 2022

Irfan Pathan, former Indian all-rounder, posted “Dancing shoes on from SKY. Brilliant feet movement.”

Dancing shoes on from SKY. Brilliant feet movement. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 6, 2022

India have already qualified for the knock rounds while Zimbabwe are in the game to salvage pride after being knocked out in the group stages of the World Cup.

New Zealand and England have earned the right to progress from the group one table, while India and Pakistan sealed their knock out berth in Australia.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here