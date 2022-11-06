IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Weather Report: Will Melbourne Weather Dash Team India's Semi-final Hopes?

Team India is just one game away from stepping into the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. They are currently leading the Group 2 points tally and on Sunday, a victory against Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 game in Melbourne will help them retain their position. In that case, they will face England in the knockouts. However, if Zimbabwe come out victorious in the game, India’s campaign may face the blow as Pakistan and Bangladesh are already eyeing a chance to get through.

The equation in Group 2 ensures an action-packed weekend but the weather is a factor that shouldn’t be ignored. The first two games of the day – SA vs NED and BAN vs PAK – will be played in Adelaide where there is no sign of rain and clouds. But questions loom over India’s game in Melbourne.

The Melbourne weather has affected 4 games so far in the tournament out of which three were abandoned without a ball being bowled and no toss. India and Zimbabwe are scheduled to play the evening game at the MCG during which the temperature will be as low as 17 degrees. Thankfully the chances of showers are extremely low – 5 percent, rather negligible. With a 29 percent cloud cover, the humidity will be around 71 percent.

As the night progresses, the temperature will dip to 14 degrees with a 6 percent precipitation chance but that too isn’t a case to bother about. Cloud cover will be reduced as well. Overall, the weather in Melbourne seems fine as per the predictions and it’s safe to say that the game between India and Zimbabwe will take place without any hindrance.

Scenario in Group 2:

South Africa need to win their game against Netherlands to confirm their semi-final berth and so do India. Also, the tussle between Pakistan and Bangladesh will also create an impact on the standings. If South Africa lose, they will be out of the race and the winner of the BAN vs PAK game will be through with six points. In that case, India remains in contention even if they lose to Zimbabwe.

If South Africa win and India lose, then the winner of the BAN vs PAK game will have a chance given its net-run rate is higher than India’s.

