IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22 match, November 03, 9:00 AM IST

IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22 match between India Women A Under 19 and India Women D Under 19: Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22 is of utmost importance for all the players as the selectors are keeping a close eye on the competition to select members for the National Women’s Under-19 team. In the fourth match of the 50-over competition, India Women A Under 19 and India Women D Under 19 will be battling it out against each other. The two teams will be playing against each other at the KL Saini Stadium at 9:00 AM IST on November 03, Wednesday.

Playing the contest on Wednesday, India Women A Under 19 will have an edge as it will be their second match in the competition. The team will be playing their first match against the India U19 team. On the other hand, the India U19 D team, led by Neelam Naresh Bhardwaj will be featuring in their first game.

Ahead of the match between India Women A Under 19 and India Women D Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Telecast

The India Women A Under 19 vs India Women D Under 19 game will not be telecasted in India

IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Live Streaming

The match between India Women A Under 19 and India Women D Under 19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Match Details

The fourth match of the Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22 will see India Women A Under 19 playing against India Women D Under 19 at the KL Saini Stadium at 9:00 AM IST on November 03, Wednesday.

IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Kashvee Gautam

Vice-Captain: Chandasi Krishnamurthy

Suggested Playing XI for IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ambika Watade, Khushi Chahal

Batters: Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Anchal Valanji, Kashvee Gautam

All-rounders: Neha Sharma, Ashmaine Kaur, Raghvi Bisht

Bowlers: Roshni Kiran, Neelam Naresh Bhardwaj, Ishwari Savkar

IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Probable XIs:

India Women A Under 19: Ambika Watade (wk), Ishwari Savkar, Tanisha Das, Muskan Sogi, Aishmaine Kaur, Mithali Kanojiya, Savali Kolambkar, Chandasi Krishnamurthy (c), Roshni R, Roshni Kiran (vc), Nirmiti Rane

India Women D Under 19: Neelam Naresh Bhardwaj (c), Kashvee Gautam (vc), Anaya Garg, Soniya Mehdiya, Amrita Saran, Shweta Sawant, Neha Sharma, Gulshan Ali, Raghvi Bisht, Anchal Valanji, Khushi Chahal (wk)

