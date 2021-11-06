IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22 match, November 07, 9:00 AM IST

IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22 match between India Women B Under 19 and India Women D Under 19:In the final of the Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22, India Women B Under 19 and India Women D Under 19 will be battling it out against each other. The two teams will be playing against each other at the KL Saini Stadium at 9:00 AM IST on November 07, Sunday.

India Women B Under 19 succeeded all the expectations in the 50-over competition. The team were at their best throughout the league stage as they defeated all the three other teams. After finishing at the top of the table, the team will now want to continue their unbeatable ride in the final also to lift the trophy.

India Women D Under 19, on the other hand, established themselves as the second-best side in the competition to confirm a berth in the final. The D team will enter the Sunday contest as the underdogs. Though the B team are favorites, Neelam Naresh Bhardwaj’s side has the players who can cause a turnaround.

Ahead of the match between India Women B Under 19 and India Women D Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Telecast

The India Women B Under 19 vs India Women D Under 19 game will not be telecasted in India

IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Live Streaming

The match between India Women B Under 19 and India Women D Under 19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Match Details

The final of the Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22 will see India Women B Under 19 playing against India Women D Under 19 at the KL Saini Stadium at 9:00 AM IST on November 07, Sunday.

IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kashvee Gautam

Vice-Captain- Anushka Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nandini Kashyap, Khushi Chahal

Batters: Pragati Singh, Anchal Valanji, Kashvee Gautam

All-rounders: Neha Sharma, Shushanthika Chandrasekar, Anushka Sharma

Bowlers: Dikcha Gurung, Neelam Naresh Bhardwaj, Sonam Yadav

IND-W B U19 vs IND-W D U19 Probable XIs:

India Women B Under 19: Gongadi Trisha, Anushka Sharma ©, Nandini Kashyap (vc, wk), Pragati Singh, Sonam Yadav, Nancy Sharma, Sakshi Joshi, Dikcha Gurung, Shushanthika Chandrasekar, Shree Charani, Shikha Kumar

India Women D Under 19: Neelam Naresh Bhardwaj (c), Kashvee Gautam (vc), Anaya Garg, Soniya Mehdiya, Neha Sharma, Gulshan Ali, Raghvi Bisht, Anchal Valanji, Khushi Chahal (wk), Amrita Saran, Shweta Sawant

