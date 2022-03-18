IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, India vs Australia, March 19, 6:30 AM IST

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India Women and Australia Women: The two most riveting teams – Australia and India – will battle it out on Saturday in the 18th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Both Australia and India are favourites to lift the title. While the Meg Lanning-led side is in the aforementioned list due to their unyielding demeanour and impressive record in the tournament, the Women in Blue are placed there due to their unpredictability.

And, so far, the two teams have lived up to their expectations. The mighty Australians are yet to be beaten in the prestigious event after four games while Mithali and co have picked two victories and two losses in four contests.

Australia and India endured contrasting outings in their most recent fixtures too. While the 2017 finalists were bettered by England, Australia passed the West Indies test with flying colours.

Ahead of today’s WWC match between IND-W vs AUS-W, here is everything you need to know:

IND-W vs AUS-W Telecast

India Women vs Australia Women game will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between India Women and Australia Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND-W vs AUS-W Match Details

The match between IND-W vs AUS-W will be hosted at the Eden Park, Auckland at 6:30 am IST on March 19, Saturday.

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Suggested Playing XI for IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jess Jonassen

India Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

India Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Probable XI: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

