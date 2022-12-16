IND W vs AUS W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd 4th T20I, December 17, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:00 pm IST

IND W vs AUS W Team Prediction and Suggestions for the match between the India Women and the Australia Women: India Women will cross swords with the Australian women (AUS W) at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. This will be the fourth of the five-match T20I series between both nations.

The Australians recorded a stellar nine-wicket victory in the first game. Beth Mooney led from the front with impressive innings of 89 runs from 57 balls. However, the Indians fought back to level things up in the second game of the series, with an entertaining encounter that went on to the super over.

With things tied at the end of the 40 overs, the Indian women scored 20 runs in the super over as Smriti Mandhana put in a fine performance bagging the ‘Player of the match award’. The Aussies turned the tide once again, winning the third T20 by 27 runs.

Alyssa Healy and Co now have a 2-1 lead in the series and the Indians would be hoping to give them a befitting reply on Saturday.

Ahead of the game between the India and Australia; here is all you need to know,

IND W vs AUS W Telecast

This match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India

IND W vs AUS W Live Streaming

The match between IND W vs AUS W will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

IND W vs AUS W Match Details

The India Women vs Australian Women match will be played on Saturday, December 17 at 7:00 pm IST.

The IND-W vs AUS-W team prediction

Captain: Beth Mooney

Vice-captain: Shafali Verma

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Richa Ghosh

Batter: Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia McGrath, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Renuka Thakur Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Darcie Brown

IND-W vs AUS-W Possible Starting XI:

India Women Starting XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women Starting XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

