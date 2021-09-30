AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for One-off Test between India Women vs Australia Women, September 30, 10:00 AM IST

AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s One-off Test Match between India Women vs Australia Women: After a thrilling ODI series, Indian Women’s cricket team will play their first-ever pink-ball day-night Test match against Australia Women starting on Thursday, September 30. The historic one-off Test between both sides will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

It will be the first meeting between both the teams in the longest form of the game in 15 years and also Mithali Raj-led team’s maiden pink-ball Test in Australia. The hosts have earlier played a one-off-day-night Test during the 2017 Ashes series.

Earlier in the ODI series, the visitors lost the three-match ODI series by 1-2, but they succeeded in bringing the home team’s 26-match unbeaten streak to an end. Mithali Raj and Co will be hoping to repeat something similar in the one-off Test.

Ahead of the One-off Test match between India Women and Australia Women; here is everything you need to know:

AUS-W vs IND-W One-off Test Match Telecast

The match between IND-W vs AUS-W will be televised on Sony Sports Network’s Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels.

AUS-W vs IND-W One-off Test Match Live Streaming

The One-off Test Match between IND-W vs AUS-W can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS-W vs IND-W Match Details

The One-off Test match will take place between September 30 and October 3, at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. The game starts at 11:30 am (IST).

AUS-W vs IND-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner

Vice-captain: Shikha Pandey

AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner

All-Rounders: Sophie Molineux, Shikha Pandey

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Darcie Brown, Hannah Darlington

AUS-W vs IND-W probable playing XI:

India predicted playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia or Richa Ghosh (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey

Australia predicted playing XI: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown

