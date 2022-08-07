IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction for CWG 2022 Final: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs

India women cricket will eye for a historic gold medal when they will lock horns with Australia in the Commonwealth Games 2022 final on Sunday (August 7) at the Edgbaston cricket ground.

India had beaten England in the semifinal by 4 runs while Australia defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in the second semis clash.

Both Australia and India paved their path to finals after a close win. Australia’s chase was stretched to the final over, while India too had to wait till the last ball to grab their entry into the CWG 2022 final.

Smriti Mandhana’s powerful knock of 61 off 32 balls and Sneh Rana’s tight bowling helped the Indian women’s cricket team make history and confirm a medal in their first-ever outing at the Commonwealth Games. The Women in Blue clinched a thrilling 4-run win over England in the semifinal.

Australia have also had a phenomenal outing in the Games as they have remained unbeaten. Their depth in batting and strong bowling attack would wish to win over India in the finals as well. Thus, the Australian Women would look forward to continue their winning momentum.

Ahead of the CWG 2022 final match between India Women and Australia Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the IND-W vs AUS-W CWG 2022 Final match be played?

The CWG 2022 final match between India Women and Australia Women will be played on August 7, Sunday.

Where will the IND-W vs AUS-W CWG 2022 Final match be played?

The CWG 2022 Final match between India Women and Australia Women will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the IND-W vs AUS-W CWG 2022 Final match begin?

The CWG 2022 Final match between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on August 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND-W vs AUS-W CWG 2022 Final match?

The CWG 2022 Final match between India Women and Australia will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the IND-W vs AUS-W CWG 2022 Final match?

The CWG 2022 Final match between India Women and Australia Women will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-captain: Meg Lanning

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Taniya Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Ashleigh Gardner

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt

India Women and Australia Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghana Singh, Renuka Singh

Australia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

