Women's T20 World Cup, IND-W vs AUS-W Semifinal: Cape Town Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

IND-W vs AUS-W, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal, Cape Town Weather and Pitch Report: India Women will be aiming to get the better of a formidable Australian side when they take the field in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on February 23.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will face an uphill battle in the semi-finals given how dominant Australia have been against India over the years. Australia had routed India in the final of the last edition of the tournament.

That crushing defeat will be on the minds of Indian girls on Thursday. But India will fancy their chances as they have several genuine match-winners in their squad. If India’s Smriti Mandhana gets going, it can be anybody’s game.

Besides, India are very well prepared this time around as they have acclimatised to the conditions, arriving in South Africa three weeks ahead of the tournament.

Fans are hoping that the likes of Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma perform in clutch situations against Australia. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will also have to lead from the front by contributing with the bat.

The pitch at the Newlands Cricket Ground can prove to be a bit tricky initially. So the nerves of the Indian batters will be tested.

Ahead of the match between India Women and Australia Women, here is all you need to know:

IND-W vs AUS-W Weather Report

The match will begin at 3:00 pm (local time). According to weather reports, there is literally no chance of rain in Cape Town during that time. The conditions are ideal for cricket and we should get a full game.

IND-W vs AUS-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Newlands Cricket Ground is known to assist pacers. Therefore, speedsters from both sides will play a major role in the blockbuster match. Besides, batters will have to apply themselves on this wicket and will have to survive the initial spell. Once the batter is set, she can score runs freely.

IND-W vs AUS-W Predicted Playing XI:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur

Australia: Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

