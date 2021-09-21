IND-W-vs-AUS-W, Live Score, 1st ODI: Fifty for Alyssa Healy; Australia Steady In Chase of 226 to Win

IND-W-vs-AUS-W, Live Score, 1st ODI, Today’s Match: India’s batting woes continued as they could only manage 225/8 against Australia in the first women’s ODI of the three-match series here on Tuesday. India, who are aiming to score 250 plus consistently to challenge the likes of Australia, kept losing wickets regularly in an innings that never got the momentum it needed.

Skipper Mithali Raj (61 off 107) recorded her fifth consecutive fifty, which was also her 59th overall half-century, while the other significant contributions came from debutants Yastika Bhatia (35 off 51) and Richa Ghosh (32 not out off 29).

LIVE SCORE: India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI

India would not have crossed the 220-run mark if it wasn’t for the eight-wicket stand of 45 runs between senior pacer Jhulan Goswami (20 off 24) and Ghosh, who was picked ahead of Taniya Bhatia to add the much needed firepower to the batting line-up.

India openers Shafali Verma (8) and Smriti Mandhana (16), whom the team relies on heavily for brisk starts, perished after hitting a few boundaries.

Senior batter Harmanpreet Kaur did not play the game due to a thumb injury.

Pacer Darcie Brown (4/33) picked up four wickets for Australia while debutant Hannah Darlington (2/29) and Sophie Molineux (2/39) took a couple each.

India and Australia are all set to renew their rivalry from Tuesday with an ODI series. The series was originally scheduled to be played in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth but it was relocated to Queensland by Cricket Australia, who found it effective to complete the series in the region due to pandemic related restrictions elsewhere.

The three ODIs will be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, in Mackey, followed by a historic pink-ball day and night Test match to be played at the Metricon Stadium in the Gold Coast (September 30 and October 3). The third and final leg of the tour will be a three-match T20I series which will be played at the same venue starting October 7, 2021.

The upcoming series will be played in the same point-based system as the Ashes Tournament - two points for each limited-overs victory and four points for winning the Test. In case of a tied or drawn Test result, the two teams will share points. This also means the new trophy, will be shared if both sides earn eight points each at the end of the series.

The legendary Mithali Raj will lead India in Test and ODI formats, while Harmanpreet Kaur will helm the responsibility in the T20I series. The Indian squad also features big names like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and veteran Jhulan Goswami among others. Meanwhile, the Indian Women’s final squad for the 2021 Down Under series will also feature three uncapped players - medium-pacer Meghna Singh, allrounder Renuka Singh Thakur and southpaw Yastika Bhatia. The trio received their call-ups for this series and will look to impress.

Australia Women will be led-by Meg Lanning, the all-rounder will also be the captain for the home team across format in this series. The Aussie Women’s squad also has stars like, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy among others in their ranks.

India Women’s tour of Australia 2021 complete schedule:

Tuesday, September 21: 1st ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Friday, September 24: 2nd ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Sunday, September 26: 3rd ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Thursday, September 30 – October 3: Pink ball Test match, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Thursday, October 7: 1st T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Saturday, October 9: 2nd T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Sunday, October 10: 3rd T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Full Squads

Indian Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Gowami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh and Ekta Bisht.

Indian T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (WK), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh

Australia: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes (C), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

TV telecast and live streaming details: All the matches of the India tour of Australia 2021 will be broadcasted live on SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD channels. Live-streaming is available on the Sony’s digital platform, SonyLIV.

