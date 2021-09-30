AUS-W vs IND-W Live Score, Pink-Ball Test: Smriti Mandhana Leads India's Brisk Start Against Australia

Read more

Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown and Stella Campbell. For India, Yastika Bhatia and Meghna Singh are making their Test debuts.

Having gained significantly in confidence with a fighting performance in one-dayers, the Indian women’s cricket team would now go through a trial by fire when it make its day-night Test debut against Australia in the one-off game beginning in Gold Coast on Thursday.

With the third ODI held on Sunday and the following day being a rest day, the Mithali Raj-led squad has got only two practice sessions in the lead-up to the landmark Test. The visitors lost 1-2 in the shorter format series.

The squad has very little idea about how the shiny pink ball will behave during the course of the game at the Metricon Stadium.

The One-off Test match will begin on Thursday, September 30.

Where will the One-off Test match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) be played?

The match will be played at the Carrara Oval, in Queensland, Australia.

What time will the One-off Test match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) begin?

The game will kick off at 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the One-off Test match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W)?

The match will be telecasted live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the One-off Test match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W)?

The live streaming for all matches of the India Women vs Australia Women series is available to be live-streamed on SonyLIV app and website.

IND-W vs AUS-W One-off Test match, India Women probable playing XI against Australia Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia or Richa Ghosh (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey

IND-W vs AUS-W One-off Test match, Australia Women probable playing XI against India Women: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown

Australia, who played their lone day-night Test in November 2017, also go into the game with limited practice but their potent pace attack will be looking forward to wreaking havoc at the greenish pitch here.

India did well in their first Test outing in seven years, drawing against England in June, but the players and experts believe the skiddy pink-ball will pose a much tougher challenge for the visitors.

India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.

“I would call it a trial by fire for the Indians. The players have hardly played with red ball in the last three four years. Day-night Test is a completely different ball game and a much tougher challenge,” said former India captain and BCCI Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy.

“Though Australia have more Test experience than India of late, their players also haven’t played a lot in the whites. Some of their key players are missing and India showed (in ODIs) that Australia are beatable,” she added.

Shantha, who led India to their maiden Test win in 1976, also lauded the BCCI for resuming Test cricket for women and hoped two-day red-ball cricket will be brought back to domestic cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur remains unavailable though she did have a hit in the nets on the eve of the game.

