IND-W vs AUS-W, One-off Test Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming Online

IND-W vs AUS-W, One-off Test Match Live Streaming: India Women will take on their Australian colleagues in a one-off day-night Test match that begins on Thursday, September 30. The historic pink-ball fixture will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland and starts at 11:30 am (IST). Notably, the upcoming one-off Test will be the first between Australia Women and India Women in the purest form of the game in 15 years. It is also Team India’s maiden pink-ball Test on Australian soil. The home team has played one previous day-night Test, during the 2017 Ashes.

Indian women’s all format tour of Australia heads into the one-off Test match after both sides clashed in a three-match ODI series earlier. The hosts won the ODI series 2-1, but Mithali Raj and Co ended the series on a high with a two-wicket thrilling triumph in the third and final ODI on Sunday.

Coming to the pink-ball Test, the hosts faced a big blow as Rachael Haynes has been ruled for the rest of the series owing to a hamstring injury. The Aussie vice-captain got injured during the third ODI and hasn’t recovered in time. On the other hand, Team India’s Harmanpreet Kaur’s availability is yet to be ascertained. The legendary Mithali Raj will lead the side, who will be aiming to make this historic Test even more memorable with a win.

When will the One-off Test match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) start?

The One-off Test match will begin on Thursday, September 30.

Where will the One-off Test match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) be played?

The match will be played at the Carrara Oval, in Queensland, Australia.

What time will the One-off Test match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) begin?

The game will kick off at 11:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the One-off Test match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W)?

The match will be telecasted live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the One-off Test match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W)?

The live streaming for all matches of the India Women vs Australia Women series is available to be live-streamed on SonyLIV app and website.

IND-W vs AUS-W One-off Test match, India Women probable playing XI against Australia Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia or Richa Ghosh (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey

IND-W vs AUS-W One-off Test match, Australia Women probable playing XI against India Women: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown

