IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Asia Cup 2022, October 8

India Women will lock horns with Bangladesh Women in a blockbuster encounter of the Asia Cup on October 8. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will have revenge on their minds when they take on Bangladesh on Saturday. Bangladesh Women had defeated India Women in the final of the last edition of the Asia Cup.

India will be the overwhelming favourites to win due to the sheer quality of their team. The likes of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are in stellar form and will be the key players for India. The reigning champions will be looking to execute their plans against both Smriti and Harmanpreet in order to put India under pressure. Ahead of the Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women be played?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women be played?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

What time will the Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women begin?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will begin at 1:00 pm IST, on October 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Deepti Sharma

Vice-Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

Suggested Playing XI for IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana

Batsmen: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rajeshwari Gayakwad



IND-W vs BAN-W Probable Playing XI:

IND-W Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana

BAN-W Predicted Line-up Nigar Sultana (c), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Salma Khatun, Sanjida Akter Meghla

