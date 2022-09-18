India Women vs England Women 2022 Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: ENG-W Make Watchful Start Against IND-W

Live now
Live Cricket Score IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI: India women cricket team will be looking to get over their below part show in the T20I series which they lost 1-2 and will hope for improvement with a shift in the format. The two teams will be squaring off in a three-match ODI series from Sunday and it besides being part of the ICC Championship, these will also be last three matches of the legendary Jhulan Goswami’s storied Read More
Meghna Singh missed her length and pitched it too full as Emma Lamb clipped it away for her second boundary. Other than that, this has been a slow start from the two English openers. Tammy Beaumont tried breaking the shackles as she went for a scoop shot but was fortunate that the mis-hit resulted in the ball landing safely. They have added 20 runs in 7 Overs.
So the pace duo of Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh have started the proceedings for India. Goswami has generated some swing while Meghna is getting the ball to seam a bit. Goswami has bowled two overs for four runs while off Meghna’s solitary over, England batter Emma Lamb opened her account by hitting a low full toss through midwicket for a four. England 8/0 in 3 Overs.
We are through with the national anthems. Jhulan Goswami will open the attack for India. Emma Lamb and Tammy Beaumont are the two England openers. Here we go!
Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk/captain), Alice Davidson Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Issy Wong
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the first ODI today.
Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Eclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.
Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the series opener between India and England to be played at County Ground, Hove. The two teams will fight it out in a three-match one-day series with matches to be played in Hove, Canterbury and London.
India got most things wrong in the T20 Internationals series, especially their batting and fielding. With England missing their three senior players, including injured skipper Heather Knight, it was a good chance for India to register a rare series win over England.
Their middle order issues have gone on for far too long and after three games in England, it remains far from being resolved. D Hemalatha was tried but she could not make much of an impact.
Though Jemimah Rodrigues has been named in the squad, questions remain over her fitness after she was ruled out of The Hundred due to injury.
After being dropped from the T20 squad, pressure will be on Yastika Bhatia to perform. While Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur continue to hold the batting together, Shafali Verma needs to find consistency after three years in international cricket.
With Goswami retiring at the end of the three-match ODI series, the pace department also doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence. Renuka Singh has done well of late but the team still relies heavily on spinners to do the job even in overseas conditions.
Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma merit a place in the side. But, is going with three all-rounders and no specialist in a playing eleven the right option?
The series is part of the ICC ODI Women’s Championship which will eventually decide the qualifiers for the 2025 World Cup.
In Knight’s absence, Amy Jones will continue to lead the England squad. Alice Capsesy and Freya Kemp, who impressed in the T20Is, have been handed their maiden call ups for the ODI series.
“It’s another big series, especially with points counting towards ICC Women’s World Cup qualification, and with the summer ending at Lord’s there’s a lot to be excited about,” head coach Lisa Keightley said in an ECB statement ahead of the series opener.
Full Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues.
England: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Eclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here