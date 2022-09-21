India Women vs England Women 2022 2nd ODI Live Score: Kate Cross Gets Early Breakthrough, Cleans Up Shafali

Live now
IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI Live Score: A confident Indian team will back itself to seal its first series victory in England since 1999 with another win over the hosts in the second women’s ODI on Wednesday. Read More
Its overcast conditions in Canterbury and the Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma walk out to open the innings. Lauren Bell begins England’s bowling attack.
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
England Women (Playing XI): Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell
England women’s captain Amy Jones wins the toss and she decides to bowl first.
England Women Squad: Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Alice Davidson Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur
Hello and welcome to our live coverage for this second ODI match between India and England from the Spifire Ground in Canterbury.
Having endured a woeful 1-2 defeat in the T20I series, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side raised its standards in all the departments of the game to bounce back in three days’ time and defeat England by seven wickets in the series-opener at Hove on Sunday.
England are missing some of their senior players but India looked a much better team in the first game and they would be looking to ride the momentum.
In 1999, the Indian team had won the ODI series 2-1 with Anjum Chopra striking a hundred and a half-century.
It is also a farewell series for the great Jhulan Goswami as India do not have any 50-over assignment till June 2023.
Full Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Taniyaa Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues.
England: Amy Jones (c and wk), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt.
