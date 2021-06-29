IND-W vs ENG-W, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India Women vs England Women Live Streaming Online

India Women will take on their English colleagues in the second of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday, June 30. The match will be played at County Ground, in Taunton and start at 06:30 pm (IST).Indian women’s all format tour of England isn’t going as planned. While they managed to draw the one-off Test match against their English counterparts, their ODI-leg of the tour started off on a dismal note, as the hosts put a strong all-round effort to win the match comfortably by eight wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

A combined eight wickets from Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Bruntand Kate Crosswere enough to restrict India to 201 runs in their 50 overs. Skipper Mithali’s 72-runs from 108 balls proved pivotal, while Pooja Vastrakar’s 17-ball 15, helped them to get past 200.

Chasing 202, the defending ODI world champions put on an exhibition of power-hitting in stark contrast to India’s pretty meek effort with the bat. Tammy Beaumont and Natalie Sciver scored fifties and helped their side to win the match with more than 15 overs remaining.

Both sides will aim for a positive result, but it will be an uphill task for the Indian team who will really need to alter the way they bat if they need to compete with other big teams.

When will the 2nd ODI match India Women (IND-W) vs England Women (ENG-W) start?

The 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, June 30.

Where will the 2nd ODI match India Women (IND-W) vs England Women (ENG-W) be played?

The match will be played at the County Ground in Bristol.

What time will the 2nd ODI match India Women (IND-W) vs England Women (ENG-W) begin?

The game will begin at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI match India Women (IND-W) vs England Women (ENG-W)?

The three-match ODI series between India Women and England Women will be broadcasted on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 Hindi, in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI match India Women (IND-W) vs England Women (ENG-W)?

The live streaming for all matches of the India Women vs England Women series is available to be live streamed on SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI, India Women probable playing XI against England Women: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Mithali Raj (C), Punam Raut, Arundhati Reddy, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Shafali Verma, Pooja Vastrakar

IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI, England Women probable playing XI against India Women: Anya Shrubsole, Natalie Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Amy Ellen Jones (WK), Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield Hill, Katherine Brunt

