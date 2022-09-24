IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI: Weather Forecast for Saturday’s Match Between India Women and England Women at Lord’s Cricket Ground

India Women and England Women will square off in the 3rd game of the three-match ODI series on September 24. With the series already in the bag, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will be looking to give a memorable farewell to Jhulan Goswami at the iconic Lord’s.

The veteran bowler is retiring from the game after this series and India will be keen to register a win in her last match. After India’s impressive win in the 2nd ODI, few will bet against this side. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur notched up her fifth ODI century to sink England in the 2nd ODI. India would now aim to clinch a rare series clean sweep against England.

Meanwhile, England has plenty to play for in the 3rd ODI. Amy Jones and Co will be keen to avoid the ignominy of a clean sweep in their own backyard. England’s team management will also devise specific plans against Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI between India Women and England Women, here is the weather update:

IND-W vs ENG-W Weather Report

London’s weather is famous for its unpredictability. The temperature is expected to hover around 17°C on Saturday. With 80% chances of precipitation, rain can play spoilsport during the 3rd ODI between India Women and England Women. The wind speed is expected to be around 17 km/h on match day.

IND-W vs ENG-W Predicted Playing XI:

India Women Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastik Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh

England Women Predicted Line-up: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (c) (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Kate Cross, Freya Kemp, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone

