IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI, June 30 06:30 pm IST

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI between India Women vs England Women:

After an overwhelming eight-wicket defeat in the first ODI, India Women will lock horns against their England counterparts in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, June 30. The match will be hosted at the County Ground, Taunton and is scheduled to start at 06:30 pm (IST).

Mithali Raj-led Indian unit will be forced to look for new combinations and approach for the upcoming limited overs match. Low scoring rate and the inability to rotate strike were the biggest factors behind India’s heavy defeat in the ODI opener. Batting first the team huffed and puffed their way to score just 201 at Bristol. Additionally, the bowlers looked completely out of sorts against an in-form English side led by Heather Knight. The hosts put on an exhibition of power-hitting as Nat Sciver and Tammy Beaumont led India’s rout with unbeaten fifties to power home under 35 overs.

The visitors need to get rid of their old issue of not scoring enough runs while batting first to keep their chances alive. While, the hosts who had a near perfect day in the first ODI will look to seal the series with a win at Taunton.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI between India Women and England Women; here is everything you need to know:

IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI Telecast

The match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network.

IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI Live Streaming

The game will also be live-streamed on SONY LIV.

IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI Match Details

The second ODI between India Women vs England Women will be played on Wednesday, 30 June at the County Ground, Taunton. The game will start at 06:30 pm (IST).

IND-W vs ENG-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sophie Ecclestone

Vice-captain: Amy Ellen Jones

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones

Batsmen: Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Tammy Beaumont

All-Rounders: Heather Knight, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Pooja Vastrakar

IND-W vs ENG-W probable playing XI:

India predicted playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Mithali Raj (C), Punam Raut, Arundhati Reddy, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Shafali Verma, Pooja Vastrakar

England predicted playing XI: Anya Shrubsole, Natalie Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Amy Ellen Jones (WK), Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield Hill, Katherine Brunt

