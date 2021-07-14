IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I, July 14 11:00 pm IST

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I between India Women vs England Women:After an impressive victory in the second match, India Women will lock horns against their England counterparts in the third and final T20I on Wednesday, July 14. The match will be hosted at the County Ground, in Chelmsford and is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm (IST).

The Indian women’s cricket team will be aiming to finish their multiple-format England tour on a high and would leave no stone unturned to register their first T20I series victory since 2019 on Wednesday. The visitors won the previous game by eight runs to take the series to the decider.

Meanwhile, the hosts have been in a terrific form throughout the Indian tour and had almost taken the game away in the second T20I, but wickets kept tumbling and thereafter, nobody could keep the asking rate ticking. Heather Knight-led team will be aiming to clinch the T20I series with a commanding performance at Chelmsford.

Ahead of the 3rd T20I between India Women and England Women; here is everything you need to know:

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I Telecast

The match will be televised on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD channels in India.

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming

The game will also be live streamed on SONY LIV.

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I Match Details

The third T20I between India Women vs England Women will be played on Wednesday, July 14 at the County Ground, in Chelmsford. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

IND-W vs ENG-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Nat Sciver

Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batsmen: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Nat Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Sophie Ecclestone, Mady Villiers

IND-W vs ENG-W probable playing XI:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here