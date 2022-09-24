IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs

India Women and England Women will clash in the 3rd game of the three-match ODI series on September 24. India have already wrapped up the series in impressive fashion after winning the first two ODIs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a memorable knock to sink England in the 2nd ODI. Leading from the front, Harmanpreet Ka0ur slammed her fifth ODI century. Having clinched the series already, India will now look to register a rare series clean sweep against England in their own backyard.

England Women will be playing for their pride in the third ODI. England’s bowlers were too predictable and went for plenty of runs. Their opening duo of Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb also weren’t up to the mark. Skipper Amy Jones will hope that her team comes up with the goods on Saturday.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI match between India Women and England Women, here is all you need to know:

On which date will the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI match be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India Women and England Women will be played on September 24, Saturday.

Where will the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI match be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India Women and England Women will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

What time will the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI match begin?

The 3rd ODI match between India Women and England Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on September 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI match match?

The 3rd ODI match between India Women and England Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI match match?

The 3rd ODI match between India Women and England Women will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Suggested Playing XI for IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yastik Bhatia

Batters: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh

India Women and England Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastik Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh

England Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(c) (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Kate Cross, Freya Kemp, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone

