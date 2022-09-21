IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India Women vs England Women, 2nd ODI, September 21

India Women England Women will face off in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on September 21. After winning the 1st ODI convincingly, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will be looking to wrap up the series in the 2nd ODI at Canterbury. Smriti Mandhana played a match-winning knock of 91 runs off just 99 balls in the 1st ODI. Harmanpreet Kaur will hope that she replicates her performance in the crucial series decider. India have played like a formidable side so far. The side have managed to put the disappointing loss in the T20I series behind them. They will be favourites when they take the field on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, England will be aiming to make amends in the 2nd ODI. England’s batters were not up to the mark in the first ODI and could only put up 227 runs on the board. England’s opening duo of Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb did not provide a good start to the team in the previous match. Skipper Amy Jones will hope that England’s batting line-up puts a better show in the 2nd ODI.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI match between India Women and England Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI match be played?

The 2nd ODI match between India Women and England Women will be played on September 21, Wednesday.

Where will the IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI match be played?

The 2nd ODI match between India Women and England Women will be played in Canterbury, England.

What time will the IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI match begin?

The 2nd ODI match between India Women and England Women will begin at 5:30 pm IST, on September 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI match?

The 2nd ODI match between India Women and England Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI match?

The 2nd ODI match between India Women and England Women will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yastik Bhatia

Batters: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Alice Davidson-Richards, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Meghna Singh



India Women and England Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastik Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Jhulan Goswami

England Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(c) (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone

