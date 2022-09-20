IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming Cricket 2nd ODI: When and Where to watch the 2nd ODI between India Women and England Women, Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India Women will take on England Women in the all-important 2nd ODI of the three-match series on September 21. After winning the first match in impressive fashion, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be looking to seal the series with a triumph in the second ODI at Canterbury. For India, Smriti Mandhana starred with the bat in the 1st ODI and played a stellar knock of 91 runs off just 99 balls. Mandhana’s knock ensured India that India were no hiccups in India’s way of chasing the target of 228 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur will be eager to clinch the ODI series and settle their scores with the hosts, England, who won the T20I contest.

Meanwhile, England Women will be aiming to produce a better show with the bat. England’s batters were found wanting for more in the first ODI as they could get to only 227 runs on the board. Skipper Amy Jones will have to lead from the front and contribute with the bat if England are to salvage this series. Ahead of the 2nd ODI match between India Women and England Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI match be played?

The 2nd ODI match between India Women and England Women will be played on September 21, Wednesday.

Where will the IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI match be played?

The 2nd ODI match between India Women and England Women will be played in Canterbury, England.

What time will the IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI match begin?

The 2nd ODI match between India Women and England Women will begin at 5:30 pm IST, on September 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI match?

The 2nd ODI match between India Women and England Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI match?

The 2nd ODI match between India Women and England Women will be live streamed on SonyLIV.



India Women and England Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastik Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Jhulan Goswami

England Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(c) (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here