IND W vs ENG W: 'Why the Hell Are You Trending Ashwin'-Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Deepti Sharma

After India beat England to clean sweep the three-match ODI series, Ravichandran Ashwin started to trend on Twitter. The reason being the Mankad style run out which was affected by Deepti Sharma. The incident happened in the dying stages of the game with England needing just 17 runs. That was when she ran out Charlotte Dean in a controversial manner which polarised the social media with some trending Ashwin and Buttler.

Back in 2019, Ashwin had mankaded Jos Buttler which has been used quiet often to define the off spinner. Nonetheless, the India star came out and tweeted in Sharma’s support, asking why are fans trending him on Twitter.

“Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero Deepti Sharma,” he tweeted.

Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06 — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) September 24, 2022



India beat England by 16 runs in the third and final women’s ODI to sweep series 3-0 for the first time here on Saturday. Sent in to bat, India were all out for a paltry 169 but that proved enough in the end.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out in 45.4 overs at Lord’s in veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game. All-rounder Deepti Sharma top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 68 off 106 balls, while opener Smriti Mandhana was the second highest scorer, making exactly 50 runs in 79 deliveries.

Among England bowlers, medium pacer Kate Cross returned with excellent figures of 4/26, while there were two wickets apiece for Freya Kemp and Sophie Ecclestone. Chasing the small target, England suffered a top-order batting collapse to be all out for 153 in 43.3 overs. Charlie Dean top-scored with 47, while captain Amy Jones contributed 28.

For India, the retiring Goswami took two wickets while Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad got four and two, respectively.

