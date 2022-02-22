IND-W vs NZ-W, 4th ODI: Richa Ghosh Slams the Fastest Fifty by an Indian Batter in Women's ODI

Young India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh on Tuesday altered the record books with a scintillating half-century against New Zealand women in the 4th ODI in Queenstown. She reached the feat off 26 balls, registering the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in women’s ODI.

Richa walked out to bat when the Indian eves were reduced to 19 for 4 during the chase of 191. The game was reduced to 20 overs a side after rain delayed the toss by almost five hours.

She chipped in with skipper Mithali Raj and stitched a 77-run stand for the fifth wicket. In due course, she brought her half-century off 26 deliveries which turned out to be her 2nd in six matches. She ended up scoring 52 off 29 balls, including 4 boundaries and as many sixes.

India suffered a 63-run loss to hosts New Zealand in the rain-curtailed match. Put in to bat by India skipper Mithali Raj, New Zealand rode on Amelia Kerr’s unbeaten 68 and Suzie Bates 41 to post a mammoth 191 for five in 20 overs. In reply, the Indian top-order crumbled under pressure with the visitors reeling at 19 for 4.

Richa Ghosh brings up the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in Women’s ODI 🔥She needed just 26 balls to reach the milestone 👏 Watch all the #NZvIND action LIVE or on-demand on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/ad34maGg4A — ICC (@ICC) February 22, 2022

Richa was the top scorer of the team while Mithali contributed with a 28-ball 30 before getting castled by Jess Kerr. Opener Smriti Mandhana scored 13 off 15 deliveries while the other 8 batters failed to score in double-digits.

This was India’s fifth defeat on tour having lost the lone T20I before succumbing in all four ODIs.

(With PTI Inputs)

