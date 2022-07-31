IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: India Women vs Pakistan Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday’s Commonwealth Games 2022 Match, July 31, Birmingham, 3:30 pm IST

IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women and Pakistan Women: Indian women’s team will have to clinch a victory against arch-rivals Pakistan Women on Sunday to keep their chances of qualifying for the Commonwealth Games semi-final alive. The high voltage India-Pakistan clash will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

India Women come into the fixture after enduring a three-wicket defeat against world champions Australia in the Commonwealth Games opening fixture. Batting first, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side posted a formidable total of 154/8 in 20 overs. Australia, in reply, reached the target with six balls to spare. India’s medium pacer Renuka Singh displayed a brilliant bowling as she scalped four wickets in the match.

Things are not different for Pakistan either. The Bismah Maroof-led side suffered a shocking 15-run defeat against Barbados in their last fixture. Pakistan women’s cricket team’s journey at the Commonwealth Games might come to an end if they face second successive defeat against India on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between India Women and Pakistan Women; here is everything you need to know:

IND-W vs PAK-W Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India Women vs Pakistan Women Commonwealth Games 2022 match.

IND-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming

The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women and Pakistan Women is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

IND-W vs PAK-W Match Details

The IND-W vs PAK-W Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, July 31, at 3:30 pm IST.

IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Muneeba Ali

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Bismah Maroor

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig



India Women (IND-W) and Pakistan Women (PAK-W) Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodriuges, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof (captain), Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig

