IND vs PAK, CWG 2022 Group A Match Live Cricket Score: Rain Delays Toss In Edgbaston

A full house is expected at Edgbaston when Harmanpreet Kaur and Bismah Maroof lead their respective teams on the field in a match where the future of their campaign in the tournament hinges heavily. A win for either of them means the chance for a medal will be alive while a loss would put either of the teams on the brink of an early exit from the competition.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan, let’s have a look at all you need to know about the game:

Where will the commonwealth games 2022 match between India women (in-w) and Pakistan women (pk-w) be played?

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time will the commonwealth games 2022 match between India women (in-w) and Pakistan women (pk-w) begin?

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which tv channels will broadcast India women (in-w) and Pakistan women (pk-w) match?

India Women vs Pakistan Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to follow the live streaming of the India women (in-w) and Pakistan women (pk-w) match?

India Women vs Pakistan Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia

Pakistan Women: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Gull Feroza

