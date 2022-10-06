IND-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to watch the India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India Women will take on Pakistan Women in a blockbuster encounter of the Asia Cup on October 7. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have won their first three matches in a convincing fashion. In fact, India won their last match against UAE Women by 104 runs. But India wouldn’t want to take anything for granted in the high-pressure game against Pakistan. Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan Women have been playing some good cricket and won their last match against Bangladesh by a wide margin. The likes of Sneh Rana and Renuka Thakur will have to execute their plans against the top-order of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Women would know that India will be the overwhelming favourites to win this match. But they will look to come up with the goods and cause an upset against India. If Pakistan manages to dismiss Smriti Mandhana cheaply, then it can be anybody’s game.

Ahead of the Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women be played?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played on October 7, Friday.

Where will the Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women be played?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

What time will the Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women begin?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will begin at 1 pm IST, on October 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women?

The Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.



IND-W vs PAK-W Probable Playing XI:

IND-W Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana

PAK-W Predicted Line-up: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

