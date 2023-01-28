IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: India Women vs South Africa Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tri-series Match on January 28

IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tri-series match between South Africa women and India women: South Africa women will take on the Indian women in the ongoing Tri-Nation series which also features West Indies. The Proteas are in decent form at the moment and will be high on confidence after defeating the Windies in their last two matches. The South African side have played three games in this series so far, bagging two wins and a solitary defeat to claim four points. Interestingly, their only defeat in the series came at the hands of India in the tri-series opener.

India have a perfect record in the series so far, winning both of their games. After defeating South Africa in the opening game, they recorded a stellar 56-run victory against West Indies in their last outing. Smriti Mandhana shone with the bat, in a 74-run knock. Harmanpreet Kaur assisted her pretty well with 56 runs from 35 balls. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with her 2/29 in four overs with Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad also being supremely economical in their spells.

Ahead of the match between South Africa Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

SA-W vs IN-W Telecast

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the South Africa women vs Indian women match in India

SA-W vs IN-W Live Streaming

The South Africa women vs India women match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA-W vs IN-W Match Details

The SA-W vs IN-W match will be played at Buffalo Park, East London on Saturday, January 28, at 10:30 pm IST.

SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batter: Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

South Africa women vs India women Possible Starting XI:

South Africa women Predicted Starting Line-up: Nonkululeko Mlaba, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk

India women Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

