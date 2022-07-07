IND-W vs SL-W 2022, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First in Pallekele

Live now
IND-W vs SL-W 2022Series, Live Cricket Score And Updates From 3rd ODI: Playing ODI cricket for the first time since the talismanic Mithali Raj retired from the game, the Indian team won the opening two games in contrasting fashion to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The visitors had bagged the preceding T20I series .
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh
Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the third ODI.
So the forecast isn’t promising. Thunderstorms are expected today. Fingers crossed.
Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hansima Karunaratne, Sugandika Kumari, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Rashmi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Simran Bahadur
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the third and final ODI of the ongoing series between India and Sri Lanka. With a 2-0 lead, the tourist already have series in the bag but they have a chance to complete a series sweep before leaving for home. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will surely want to finish on a high having earlier missed the chance to complete a clean sweep in the T20Is.
The visitors had bagged the preceding T20I series 2-1.
Chasing similar targets, India looked much more confident in the second ODI as they galloped to 10-wicket win on Monday.
India controlled all aspects of the game. It was the kind of dominant display expected out of Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops through out the tour of the island nation.
After an underwhelming tour by their standards, star openers Smriti Mandhana and Shefali Verma finally joined the party with unbeaten half centuries.
The duo, that had struggled to build a decent partnership and provide electrifying starts in the first ODI and the T20 series, would be keen for an encore in the final game.
New full-time skipper Harmanpreet has been India’s most consistent player this series. The all-rounder has shone with the bat, her innings often turning out to be the difference between the two sides.
While, Indian spinners were ruling the roost on the slow tracks in the T20s, the ODI series has belonged to pacer Renuka Singh, who has picked seven wickets in the two 50-over matches, including a career best 4/28.
In the absence of veteran Jhulan Goswami, who has often been the side’s best pacer, Renuka’s performance shows that that young and relatively inexperienced Indian pace unit has potential.
A 3-0 series win will also boost the visitors’ confidence for their next assignment — the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Sri Lanka will, once again, be keen to pick up a conciliatory win like they did in the T20 series.
Let down by its batters this series, the Chamari Athapaththu-led side would hope it can navigate the Indian bowling attack better in the dead rubber.
On the bowling front, the spin duo of Inoka Ranaweera and Oshadi Ranasinghe have been the stand-out players, doing most of the heavy lifting.
Full Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe Inoka Ranaweera, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Malsha Shehani,Tharika Sewwandi.
